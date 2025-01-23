India: A Structural Growth Story. But Have Valuations Run Ahead?

Summary

  • India equity was one of the top-performing markets in the APAC region, with its equity market advancing 13.3% in 2024, driven by solid domestic fundamentals and rising capex growth.
  • By industry, technology and consumer discretionary were the major positive contributors in 2024.
  • India’s valuation is relatively high compared to its historical levels and compared to its APAC peers, increasing the risk of market correction.
  • Energy, consumer discretionary, and basic materials sectors show strong earnings growth potential with relatively fair valuations, offering investment opportunities.
  • Technology and healthcare are trading close to their historical high P/E levels, while financials and energy are around or below historical averages.

By Indrani De, CFA, PRM & Belle Chang

India was one of the top performers in APAC in both equity and fixed income markets in 2024. In this series, we discuss the equity and fixed income market trends and

