Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares tumbled on Jan. 16, 2025 after shocking data from research firm Canalys showed a staggering 17% annual decline in iPhone shipments in China during 2024. The decline was the largest ever sales drop for Apple in
Apples Is Falling Behind In Smartphone Market Share And This Is Concerning
Summary
- Apple Inc. faces significant headwinds, including a 17% decline in iPhone shipments in China and an 8% YoY revenue decline in the region.
- The company's growth metrics are deteriorating, with total net sales growing just 2% YoY and negative EPS growth of -0.82% YoY.
- Apple's CAPEX declined by 13.8%, lagging industry averages and indicating underinvestment in crucial areas like AI, impacting future competitiveness.
- Given these challenges and Apple's premium valuation multiples, I see substantial risk of multiple compression and have initiated a SELL rating for AAPL.
