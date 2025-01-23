The 60-plus-day delinquency rate of subprime auto loans rose to 6.15% in December, a new record for December, in the data from Fitch.
Subprime delinquency rates rose to record highs in 2023 and further in 2024. They peak seasonally in January in February. If January and February 2025 follow seasonal patterns, subprime delinquency rates will set new all-time highs.
But for “prime” auto loan ABS, the 60-plus-day delinquency rate has been in pristine condition, at 0.37% in December.
We’re in the 4th cycle of the subprime profit motive after auto loan securitizations became a thing in the early 1990s.
