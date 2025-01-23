Massif Capital Q4 2024 Letter To Investors

Avalon_Studio

Dear Investors,

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Massif Capital Real Assets Strategy was up 0.04% net of fees, with gross of fee gains from the long book of 0.18% and short book returns of 0.03%. In 2024, the strategy was up 12.1% net of fees, with gross of fees gains from the long book of 12.1% and short book of 1.0%. Through the 21st of January 2025, the portfolio is up 6.6%.

Annualized Returns as of 1/1/2025 FY2024 3 Years 5 Years Since Inception Massif Capital Real Assets Strategy (Net of Fees) 12.1% -0.5% 12.1% 9.3% Performance of Massif Capital Universe Massif Capital Universe (MktCap > $675 Mil) 1.7% 4.2% 6.7% 9.0% Massif Capital Universe (MktCap < $675 Mil) 1.8% 1.4% 7.5% 9.0% General Market Indices Russell 2000 Total Return Index - RUTTR Index 11.5% 1.1% 7.4% 10.2% S&P 500 Total Return Index - SPXT Index 25.0% 8.7% 14.5% 17.2% S&P Real Assets Equity Total Return Index - SPRAET Index 4.8% 0.6% 3.8% 6.8% Bloomberg Total Return Commodities Index - BCOMTR Index 5.4% 4.2% 7.0% 7.1% Industry ETFS iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers - FILL US Equity -5.2% 8.8% 4.0% 3.7% iShares MSCI Global Metals and Mining - PICK US Equity -18.8% -5.7% 3.6% 4.7% iShares Global Industrials - EXI US Equity 10.8% 4.6% 7.8% 10.5% Alpha Vs. Russell 2000 Real Assets Strategy (Net) 5.6% 8.2% 4.7% Massif Capital Universe (MktCap > $675 Mil) -4.2% 1.5% 2.3% Massif Capital Universe (MktCap < $675 Mil) (3.5%) 3.0% 3.5% Click to enlarge

We are pleased but not satisfied with our 2024 performance. On an absolute basis, it was a good performance, especially within the context of the industries we invest in. The universe of stocks we pick our investments from was up less than 2% for the year and delivered negative alpha compared to Russell 2000. Within the broader US market context, it was only a decent performance in a qualified sense. Compared to the major US indices, specifically the S&P 500 and the NASDAǪ, we trailed badly. Our lack of investments related to the still-hot AI theme makes for tough comparisons, as does our lack of investments in the Magnificent Seven (Mag7).

While we are uncertain how long the good times in US equity markets can continue, December 2024 seemed to signal a potential weakening in US markets with deteriorating breadth, concerning market internals and sky-high valuations. One of the most telling signs of a potentially weakening market is the deterioration in market breadth, particularly in the S&P 500. Despite the index reaching new highs last year, a select group of stock leaders have increasingly driven these gains. The Mag7's performance vs. the S&P 500, less the Mag 7, is the most obvious demonstration of this lopsidedness. The S&P 500 was up 25%, including the Mag7, but without the Mag7, the market was up 16.5%; on an equal weight basis, including the Mag7, the S&P 500 was only up 15%. Another way of evaluating the breadth is to look at the percentage of stocks in the NASDAǪ, the Russell and S&P 500 trading above their 200-day moving average; at the 2024 close, index constituents trading above their 200-day moving average had moved below 55%. They have since rebounded but remain depressed.

This narrowing of market participation is a classic warning sign, suggesting that fewer stocks contribute to the overall market's performance. A healthy bull market typically sees broad participation across various sectors and stocks. The McClellan Oscillator applied to the SPX, an indicator of market breadth based on the exponential moving averages of net advances, cratered in November and December but rebounded sharply in the New Year. In short, the same story is told differently: risk aversion coming into the year-end with a rebound in the new year.

Different measures of market internals are also flashing warning signs. The VIX3M/VIX ratio reached 1.27 at the beginning of December, a level where the markets typically meet resistance. The VIX3M/VIX compares the forward-looking volatility expectations over the next 3 months for the S&P 500 vs the forward-looking volatility over the next 30 days. In short, towards the front end of December, the market started to expect volatility over the next quarter to be elevated, but with the fall in the market in mid-December, risk concerns switched focus from the next quarter to the next 30 days, with the change in the calendar, quarterly concerns have returned. Current levels are neither bullish nor bearish but are heading towards a bearish elevated level.

We add the overall market valuation to the mixed breadth, which has reached concerning levels. Some reliable valuation measures exceed those observed at the peaks of 1929 and 2000, historically significant bubble periods. These factors collectively suggest that the market may be more fragile than headline indices indicate. It is important to note that while these indicators suggest potential weakness, they do not guarantee an imminent market decline. Markets can remain in overbought or overvalued territories for extended periods. However, they show increased risk and the potential for market volatility or corrections in the near to medium term.

We are approaching capital deployment in this environment with caution. We are laser-focused on balance sheets, fundamentals, and management teams capable of acting counter-cyclically.

Lithium America Argentina (LAAC US)

Our 2023 year-end letter discussed the potential for Lithium Americas Argentina (LAAC) in 2024. We were optimistic and wrong. At the time, we argued that the stock was likely to rerate significantly; there were many reasons for that, including our belief that the lithium price sell-off was overdone and our inability to wrap our hands around the idea of an ownership stake in a brand new mine trading for less than the cost of constructing the mine, despite the fact the mine and refining facilities are all brand new.

The market proved more willing to tolerate the fundamental disconnect than we did, which is unsurprising in the context of a well-supplied lithium market with a fading EV demand headline on every paper. The portfolio suffered a 4.6% drawdown on our LAAC position in 2024. We stuck with the investment and have taken the opportunity to average down in 2024. Why do we still have confidence? We are still convinced that a mining firm with a healthy balance sheet, an asset with strong cash-flowing potential trading cheaply, creates tremendous optionality. This optionality acts as a catalyst. The market can ignore this combination for a period, especially when it is tied to a commodity that is bombed out, but it cannot be ignored forever, especially once the cash flow starts flowing.

LAAC management has already announced 2024 production results and 2025 guidance for the firm's core Caucharí-Olaroz asset, and production was spot on with our expectations of 25kt, and 2025 guidance is for 30-35kt, again in line with expectations based on technical documents. Production levels imply 75-88% average utilization throughout the year. Some may wonder why it is taking so long to ramp up to nameplate ability, but it is essential to remember that lithium refining from brine is a complex chemical process that requires iteration to get the chemistry just right.

The company also provided an updated technical report estimating long-term operating costs of ~$6.5/kg. While this is a higher cost than we would like to see, the increase is linked to inflation mostly outside management's control, specifically inflation in reagent prices, labor costs, and other inflationary factors. At the same time, $6.5/kg is a 7% lower cost than the midpoint of the report by the company in mid-2024, showing progress is getting the most out of the refining facility. It also implies a cash operating margin of 43% compared to Lithium Carbonate prices in China. The updated cost data implies an NAV of Caucharí asset at an 8% discount (a common discount rate for mining technical documents) of $3.6 billion on a 100% basis or $1.6 billion in asset value attributable to LAAC vs. a current market capitalization of $486 million. The early look at 2024 production suggests positive momentum at Caucharí-Olaroz throughout the year, with minor incremental improvements on a continuous basis; we are pleased with that. The 2025 guidance suggests continued growth but a management focus on optimizing operations for stability, cost efficiency, and cash flow rather than maximizing volume; again, we are happy with that focus.

Siemens Energy (ENR GY)

Our investment in Siemens Energy (ENR)(OTCPK:SMEGF) was the prime mover behind our returns in 2024. The stock was up 323%. We exited 90% of our position in December. Our position netted us a return of 336% on our average entry price over an ownership period of 2.7 years. The successful operational turnaround in FY24 (ending September 30) resulted from significant growth in orders and revenue, driven by robust performance across all segments. Profitability also improved markedly, turning positive after a substantial loss in the previous year, supported by reduced losses at Siemens Gamesa. In FY2024, orders totaled EUR 50.2bn, up 0.9% from the previous year, with a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.54x and a robust order backlog of EUR 123bn, more than three times its revenue.

As noted, contributions to operations were driven by all segments but strong order intake in Gas Services, Grid Technologies, and Transformation of Industry. Revenue grew by 10.8% to EUR 34.5bn, profit before special items turned positive at EUR 345m (compared to a loss of EUR 2.78bn in FY23), bolstered by a significant reduction in losses at Siemens Gamesa and profit improvements in other segments. Net profit improved to EUR 1.34bn (FY23: EUR -4.59bn), with positive diluted EPS of EUR 1.35. Pre-tax free cash flow rose to EUR 1.86bn (FY23: EUR 784m), driven by strong performance and order momentum in Grid Technologies despite ongoing challenges at Siemens Gamesa with high negative cash flow.

Although we like the mix of products and services sold by ENR and expect limited revenue growth in the future, we find it unlikely that we can expect much more from ENR. The unique performance outcome of 2024 was made much easier by the disastrous 2023; the YoY comparables, and thus the positive rate of change in company fundamentals, become more challenging from now on. The turnaround at Siemens Gamesa, the ill-fated corporate subsidiary whose sloppy operations created the opportunity to generate a 300% plus return, is still in process, but even with an overly optimistic outlook for that high-growth subsidiary, we struggle to produce a fundamentally driven value for the firm much higher than the current share price, and even that is a stretch.

It is possible to see added price inflation from here, but only via a convergence of valuation with the GE Vernova (GEV), the energy-focused GE spinout that IPOed in 2024, which sells a very similar slate of products and services (it is the best comparable in the market), but trades at a heady EV/EBIT of 51x vs. ENR’s current 21x. Some on the sell side, for example, Goldman Sachs, believe that ENR will converge to the high side with GEV; we are open to the possibility but not sufficiently sold on the idea to maintain anything close to a full position. Part of the argument is that ENR has a more favorable order backlog, with more exposure to grid technology and services and less exposure to natural gas turbines, resulting in a long-term earnings outlook that deserves a higher valuation multiple than GEV. We tend to agree with this argument but are still unsure why this business deserves a multiple anywhere close to 51x.

That outlook also requires that you compare GEV and ENR's recent past and attribute ENR's underperformance in 2023 to losses in the wind turbine segment. This is undoubtedly true, but it is simply a statement of the obvious. The burden of proof rests with GEV justifying its lofty valuation rather than ENR explaining why it has failed to achieve the valuation that GEV has.

We always find it interesting when we see multiples like 51x to assess what it takes to justify that multiple. In the case of a 51x multiple, if we assume the Bloomberg calculated WACC for GEV is accurate at 10%, assume a heady ROIC of 25% and EBIT margins of 20%, then GEV needs to grow EBIT at 35% per annum for 10 years. This is not unheard of. In fact, over the last 10 years, we found fifty-one companies globally that have achieved that noteworthy accomplishment. However, not one of those companies was as close to the size of GEV, nor did any manufacture products with the capital intensity and complication of GEV or ENR. We are skeptical that the firm deserves such a valuation and have yet to find any evidence to support such a valuation.

Alphamin Resources (AFM)(OTCPK:AFMJF)

Alphamin continues to thrill and disappoint. Both the stock and the firm delivered a good 2024. The investment contributed 1.18% to the portfolio, with a 0.56% contribution from dividends and a 0.62% contribution from equity appreciation. We made our first investment in AFM in 2021 at CAD 0.40. It appreciated through the end of 2021 (129%), but since then, it has enjoyed a pedestrian 20% appreciation despite excellent results.

Through the end of the third quarter of 2024, the LTM EPS growth was 122%; we expect the FY2024 results to be similar when reported. The dividend yield continues to grow, currently 10.9%. The balance sheet is clean; the third quarter of 2024 was the 11th straight quarter of a greater than 15% quarterly ROIC. Depending on who you ask, the tin market was either in a deficit or tight. On the supply side, a thin pipeline of tin mining projects will continue to tighten the tin concentrate market, leading to increased competition among smelters for the constrained ore feed they need.

On the Demand side, global use of tin will continue to grow rapidly through the metal's use in electronics (especially as electric vehicles increasingly contain greater amounts of electronics in their body) and solar panels (in photovoltaic cells), cementing tin's status as a commodity of the future.

This has all occurred within the context of global inventories held in warehouses by the LME and the Shanghai Futures Exchange that have fallen since the middle of last year, especially stocks at the Shanghai Futures Exchange. Through 2021, low tin inventories driven by reduced output due to COVID-related restrictions helped support the metal’s extensive rally and increased price volatility. For LME stocks, in particular, depleted levels pushed marginal prices higher, especially when they were close to zero at the beginning of 2022. While we cannot expect the same supply disruptions going forward as during COVID, production growth will continue to be slow in the longer term as environmental restrictions in Mainland China, Malaysia, and Indonesia limit the pipeline of tin mining and smelting projects. Production growth in Indonesia is particularly vulnerable to environmental policy, as PT Timah is focusing its expansion plans on mining offshore, which is facing opposition from coastal communities in the country.

The competitive global tin mining landscape is sparsely populated compared to many other metals. There is a relative lack of diversity among major producing countries, with tin mining in a given country often dominated by a single firm. For example, in Indonesia, state miner PT Timah holds the most market share in tin concentrate production and has been able to consolidate the industry further in recent years through the use of new technology in its concessions.

In Latin America, Minsur in Peru is the sole tin miner in the country, while state institution Comibol in Bolivia dominates output. The lack of a diverse crop of producers can lead to weak project pipelines as total investment in a sector is in part constrained by the number of players operating in that sector. As a result of both factors, the industry has a relatively small pipeline of new projects. In the long term, this will weigh on production growth as declining ore grades and a lack of replacement projects will weigh on output growth.

The operating environment is an excellent setup for Alphamin, the world's highest-grade tin mine, with a long life and strong management. Unfortunately, the firm operates a single mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As we have discussed in the past, that single factor continues to weigh on the stock's price. We continue to be uncertain whether that issue will ever be resolved. Still, the asset quality and the potential for rich capital return via dividends for many years make AFM an attractive asset for the portfolio.

Enovix (ENVX)

Our most volatile position remains ENVX, and we admit to being miffed by its continued volatility. At one point, it made sense as it was a story stock, but at this point, the stock has advanced well beyond being a story. Despite the progress the firm is making operationally, the stock has historically annualized volatility over rolling 100-day periods of nearly 100%. Last year, the stock moved more than 30% from local lows to local highs four times; it also had drawn downs from local highs to local lows of more than 35% three times. The short interest in the stock also remains incredibly high at more than 30% of the stock's float.

This strange trading behavior and short interest are occurring against a strong operational backdrop. The firm completed site acceptance testing for its high-volume production line at its Fab-2 site in December, positioning the company well for mass production of batteries starting in 2025/2026. The management team also continues to advance the sale pipeline, announcing, in December, a prepaid purchase order from a “Silicon Valley-based global technology leader” for a battery solution for the buying firm's mixed reality wearables. The deliveries for this order will be small in 2025 and ramp in 2026, but it's unclear, especially given the market for mixed reality wearables (total TAM assuming battery ASP of $5/unit is $175 million), that they will be all that significant. Nevertheless, this order is yet another indicator that this is no longer a company with a science experiment and a story but instead a battery manufacturer.

We would also note that ENVX is receiving more interest from the US Military and Government for traditional Li-Ion batteries sourced through its Route Jade subsidiary, as it is a battery supply chain that does not touch China and is owned by a US company. ENVX is one of the few US-owned battery manufacturers that can operate a supply chain that does not touch China. The firm could also benefit from Trump 2.0 tariffs, given its Korea/Malaysia supply chain and manufacturing footprint, but that is just speculation.

From a technological perspective, the firm remains committed to advancing its battery, with the first EX-2M samples already shipped to customers from Fab-2. The EX-2M demonstrated a +10% energy density improvement compared to EX-1M batteries. Recall that EX-1M targeted a +18% capacity improvement compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, with EX-2M targeting a +30% capacity improvement compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, targets that have been achieved.

During the last week of December, the company also announced it received its first mobile phone customer purchase order (units, pricing, etc., not disclosed). However, the wording in the press release suggests the order is likely for custom samples rather than commercial batteries. While ENVX had already shipped custom samples to mobile customers, this update could indicate the company will now be compensated for samples, an immaterial financial variable but certainly telling of the buoyant demand for testing the ENVX batteries.

One ongoing struggle for the firm is its terrible communication with the market. This issue played a significant role in some of the company's volatility this year, specifically when it very poorly telegraphed a mid-year fundraising. With the opening of Fab-2 representing a de-risking milestone, the raise was somewhat opportunistic, though relatively small, with equity over a convert preferred due to high short-term interest rates. Given the long lead times for equipment, we think ENVX should be prepared if they need to order another line, which provides more flexibility, especially if capital markets are less favorable in 2025. Investors easily forget that this management team is looking to build a serious competitor in the battery industry, which requires significant capital. If management continues to invest that capital thoughtfully, capital raising is acceptable, but blindsiding the market with it is not.

We expect big things from ENVX over the next two years and believe it has the potential to be the ENR (a portfolio standout, creating a strong performance foundation for the portfolio) in 2025 or 2026.

Gold Positions (GMIN & EǪX)

Currently, 14% of the portfolio is allocated to two gold names with roughly equal position sizes. EǪX, we have written about extensively in the past, so we won't spend too much time reintroducing the company, but we do think it is worth noting that the firm turned on the Greenstone mine in Canada, one of the largest lowest-cost gold mines in Canada. Management acquired 100% ownership in Greenstone in May by purchasing the 40% interest owned by Orion Mine Finance, financing the purchase price through a $500M term loan, equity issuance, and bought deal equity financing. The balance sheet is now stretched with a leverage ratio 2.2x, down from the 3.7x high in 2023, but still too high for our liking.

This is a critical year for the firm. Management must prove the ability to produce cash flow from the portfolio's numerous solid but unspectacular assets and significant cash flow from its spectacular asset, Greenstone. Production is inflecting higher at a perfect time, and the firms all in sustain cost should fall by ~20% in 2025 and ~10% in 2026, also perfectly timed. Management should not lose focus on the goal of producing a million ounces a year, nor do we suggest they pause efforts to grow production at Auriznona, Castle Mountain, or Los Filos, three mines for which clear and sensible growth plans exist, but the firm has been in the build phase since 2018, now is the time to capitalize on that investment and demonstrate that the team can not only acquire and build mines but operate them for cash flow.

GMIN, which we have not discussed previously, was a new position in 2024. We are currently up 60% in the position, having bought shares in the open market and received shares as part of the firm's purchase of Reunion Gold, another gold miner with whom we were invested. The firm has one gold mine that entered commercial production this year in Brazil called Tocantinzinho and is advancing the Oko West project (which was acquired in the Reunion Gold purchase) via infill drilling, resource updates, geotechnical studies, mine design, and long-lead procurement. The management team aims to deliver a feasibility study and construction decision by the second half of this year. Our work on Oko West suggests the asset has a value well north of $1 billion with an AISC of $986/oz.

We value the company between $18 and $22 at the current time but believe that the valuation range could rise and narrow over 2025. We like this company because the management team is experienced mine builders with access to capital, a rarity among junior gold miners. The Gignac family founded the company, and this investment is our second backing of a family-run mining firm, having repeatedly backed the Lundin family in other investments.

The Gignac family has a different background than the Lundins but no less encouraging. G-Mining Ventures (GMIN) represents their first foray into building and owning, having made their name operating G Mining Services. G-Mining Services has a long track record of successfully building mines on time and within budget as an engineering, procurement, and construction firm for other mining firms. Despite the rollout of G-Mining Ventures, G-Mining Services remains one of the best mining consultancy and construction firms, having built or supported the construction of 93 mines globally. 1

The firm should produce more than 175,000 oz of gold this year at an AISC of $900, and there should be good news on the advancement of the Oko West project. This investment may represent one of the best risk-adjusted opportunities in the portfolio, mainly due to the firm's deep relationships throughout the mining industry and the developmental and operational excellence of the G-Mining Services pedigree.

What about our Copper Exposure?

Currently, about 10% of the portfolio is allocated to copper miners. The allocation is more diffuse than we like as it is heavily tilted towards developers, whom we believe are building the next batch of tier-one copper assets. Concentration will come with time as we gain conviction of the firms most likely to succeed in a big way.

In the medium term, like oil prices (See our latest company report for recent oil price commentary: Harbour Energy), we are cautious about copper prices. LME Cash Copper prices started 2024 at $8,430 but surged early in the year on a speculative rally supported by heavy Chinese buying early in the year— tightness in CME inventories of refined copper and M&A enthusiasm. On the M&A front, the most noteworthy transaction was BHP's efforts at a hostile takeover of Anglo America, which aimed to shore up BHP's copper portfolio. The rally lost steam when the bid collapsed.

The rally's speculative nature was weak, and it was sure not to have legs due to the demand situation in China. While there was some buoyant demand at times, the market was weak in China, and other emerging markets, such as India, which had double-digit demand growth, are not yet sufficient to make up the difference. The growth had multiple demand sources, but a big one this past year was Chinese EV assembly, which surged by 37.5% in the year to November 2024.

By contrast, however, the tempo of offshore wind power investment outside of the United States has been undiminished. Suppliers of submarine power cables, a hefty use of copper, have multi-year order books and have accelerated their spending on capacity expansions, new greenfield plants, and cable laying vessels to accelerate project delivery. Although the volumes of copper needed are not yet huge, this has been the best-performing end-use segment of global copper consumption in 2024. These limited bright spots of growth were insufficient to sustain a rally or put a lasting tailwind under the equity of most of the world’s copper miners, who struggled to maintain output at prior-year levels. The USA serves as a notable example, with total copper mine production falling by 6.8% y-o-y to 887kt in the year to October despite ample minable reserves. This is a self-inflicted regulatory wound.

Outside the US, contributing factors to the supply struggles included falling ore grades, political/social disruptions, and slower project ramp-ups. Financial constraints are also a significant restriction on the ability of miners to raise the capital necessary to fund billion-dollar brownfield and greenfield projects. For example, the world’s forty largest miners have invested less than 30% of EBITDA into capital expenditures compared to 60-80% of EBITDA between 2012 and 2015. BHP’s thwarted takeover of Anglo American confirms the preference to “buy, not build” since it takes over 15 years to develop a new greenfield mine project once you have been fortunate enough to discover one.

As Matt Geiger, PM of mining-focused MJG Capital, noted in his 2024 year-end letter:

This neglect of the old economy – the extractive industries very much included – threatens to become a society-wide problem for the Western world. As $3.5 trillion in investor capital sloshes around in cryptocurrencies, critical industries like mining, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing have faced years of chronic underinvestment. This will have far-reaching implications: shortages of the essential minerals necessary for the energy transition, stagnation in food production, reliance on foreign adversaries for the production of military hardware, and inadequate critical infrastructure to support economic growth. The neglect of these old economy industries creates a systemic risk that jeopardizes our long-term resilience and prosperity. Unfortunately, given the current trajectory, it is hard not to conclude that real pain must be felt before this problem is recognized for what it is, let alone addressed through years of sustained investment.

We agree with this sentiment and have repeated it several times in letters but still see little change in financial market appetites or the broader economy. Price action in December is evidence of this: the GDX, ETF of the world’s largest gold producers, peaked at +43% YTD in late October before closing the year up 9%. The GDXJ, an ETF comprised of small and midsized gold producers, followed the same trajectory – up 47% YTD in late October before closing the year up 13%. The COPX, an ETF holding the world’s largest copper miners, was +30% YTD as recently as early October before limping to a +2% return by year-end. The TSX Venture, a proxy for the pre-revenue junior miners, peaked at +13% in October before ending the year up 8%. On the other hand, the Magnificent Seven peaked on December 17th, up 77% for the year, and finished the year up 67%. Bitcoin was up 130%.

In Maslows Hierarchy of needs, the products produced by the Magnificent Seven are mostly only important in the final few stages of humanity's conceptualized needs. It is very unclear where Bitcoin would fit in the hierarchy of needs, let alone what could be bought with it if its speculative value gave way to functional utility.

When miners decide to build new mines, they are increasingly turning to newer mining jurisdictions such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Argentina, but as the painful experience of First Ǫuantum owner of Cobre de Panama has shown, the politics of newer markets can be just as challenging as old. Of course, some places are bucking that trend, most notably the Democratic Republic of Congo, a much-maligned jurisdiction that produced a 10% y-o-y increase in copper production in the first ten months of 2024. Recent success in the DRC has resulted in the country overtaking Peru in 2024, becoming the world’s second-largest producer of copper with a national output of just below 3Mt compared to 2.7Mt for Peru. 2 We think other African jurisdictions can accomplish similar things over the next decade; see our recent in-depth report on Zambian Copper mining for details.

An interesting response to the long-term supply challenges that has caught our eye is the efforts by some producers in the world of recycling. The growing availability of copper scrap, with its high purity and more consistent quality than copper ore, has encouraged European producers to invest in brand-new secondary smelters and greenfield foundry facilities. For example, in the USA, Aurubis will commission the first phase of its Richmond, Georgia, smelter in Ǫ2 2025, while Wieland North America will open its foundry in Louisville, Kentucky, in Ǫ1 2025.

These projects have lower business risks than greenfield mine investments and can be commissioned in only 1-3 years. Collectively, these new projects will absorb some of the scrap now generated in the West and shipped to China, India, and Malaysia, but they don’t address supply growth. Copper is infinitely recyclable, and over the next decade, enhanced copper recycling will play a pivotal role in meeting supply, but new mines remain essential.

The copper market enters 2025 with even more uncertainty than usual; like many commodities, it is a spring being coiled ever tighter; what prompts the eventual release is unclear. Industrial Metals, in general, started 2024 as one of the weakest performing sectors amid concerns around cost inflation but rose to unexpected levels during the first half of the year; in the second half of the year, the price rise reversed or entered a consolidation phase. Disappointing Chinese growth and uncertainties surrounding the effects of a Trump presidency on the US and global economy will test the consolidation range of copper in 2025, but the long-term picture remains favorable.

What are we looking at in 2025?

Although the opportunity set will shift and change throughout the year, our primary focus is industrials, without any specific geographic focus.

US industrial production increased by 0.9% in December, exceeding expectations. This was driven by vehicle assembly, general manufacturing, and the output of aircraft and parts following the resolution of the Boeing strike early in November. The capex-sensitive business equipment category increased by 1.5%. The utility component increased by 2.1%. Capacity utilization increased by 0.6pp to 77.6% from an upwardly revised level in November (+0.2pp to 77.0%). In short, the year ended with a healthy-looking US industrial sector, but the rate of change in company fundamentals in 2025 is unlikely to be particularly noteworthy. We may not be entering a recession, but equity markets are stretched, making the rate of change ever more critical.

While North American industrials could see moderate demand growth in 2025, with sustained secular tailwinds such as electrification and AI offsetting broader muted short-cycle demand, we suspect growing fast enough to justify equity prices will be hard. There remains a downside risk to revenue and profitability from the Trump tariff threat. Energy's capital spending might trail amid geopolitical uncertainty and moderate oil prices. The bright spot will likely be small and mid-cap M&A among industrials. US industrials will be tricky, but there are potential event-driven opportunities.

The EU story is different; industrials outperformed in 2024 and are now trading above the long-term valuation multiple averages; that said, they still traded at a discount to many US names. Furthermore, European Industries continue to have high exposure to markets with structural demand drivers such as power grids, energy infrastructure, data centers, and marine. Although few absolute value names can be found anywhere in equity markets, the relative opportunity in EU industrials seems modest, especially with analysts penciling in 10% EBIT growth. We question such a bullish outlook but believe it is more likely that the European industrials will achieve such growth than the US industrials.

Asia's unknown and underappreciated industrial names are the most interesting places to look for opportunities. Asian industrials with sizable US sales, USD Revenue, and local currency costs, like machinery firms, may see their profits hit by 2-15% under a potential 10-20% tariff increase on imports, but many of these firms are also capable of shifting supply chains and hiking prices to offset this drag. Given the high prevalence of specialty industrial in Asia, producing critical hard-to-replace kit, these admittedly geopolitically/geoeconomically dangerous waters might yield more explosive returns. We are particularly interested in Asian industrial firms that manufacture automation equipment, as the other Asian and emerging markets serve as a rapidly developing customer base, sidestepping the tariff issue in full.

Thematically, across the entire swath of industrials, we are looking at firms that will benefit from an increased frequency of natural disasters, principally in HVAC, grid equipment, environmental services, and engineering and construction. Please note that this is not driven by a firmly held belief in an increased frequency of climate change-induced natural disasters. Headlines and recent events led the casual observer to that simplistic and common-sense opinion, but the current situation is far more complex. While climate change might be increasing the volume of certain events in certain places, nothing is more responsible for the growing number of costly natural disasters than the encroachment of people on environments that have not previously been sites of high population density.

In the US, the population living in areas at elevated risk for fire hazards, for example, is up over 150% in the last decade. Keep in mind that these are not people moving to areas made newly dangerous by climate change; these are people choosing to move to places that have been known to be hazardous for decades. The population in the US living in flood plains has increased by more than 114% since the 1970s, and those in cyclone-prone coastal areas, more than 192%. We are not suggesting climate change plays no role in any of this, that is well outside our expertise, nor are we implying that claim should be dismissed, only that nuance is necessary and that population growth and how and where we build our lives plays a significant role in the increasing number and cost of natural disasters. Either way, those disasters create interesting repair and prepare business cycle opportunities.

As always, we appreciate the trust and confidence you have shown in Massif Capital by investing with us. We hope that you and your families enjoy the final months of summer and the start of fall. Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Best Regards,

William M. Thomson

Opinions expressed herein by Massif Capital, LLC (Massif Capital) are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. Massif Capital's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. Massif Capital recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' regulatory filings, public statements, and competitors. Consulting a qualified investment adviser may be prudent. The information upon which this material is based and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, Massif Capital cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute Massif Capital's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Massif Capital explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material; reliance upon information in this publication is at the sole discretion of the reader. Furthermore, under no circumstances is this publication an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities or services discussed herein. Footnotes 1 G-Mining Services built EǪX Greenstone mine on-time and on budget. 2 Chile, the world’s leading producer of mined copper, will deliver an output of 5.4Mt in 2024, around 3% higher than in 2023. Click to enlarge

