Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Annie Ho - Head of Investor Relations

Jens Henriksson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Lidefelt - Chief Financial Officer

Rolf Marquardt - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Martin Ekstedt - Handelsbanken

Gulnara Saitkulova - Morgan Stanley

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America

Bettina Thurner - BNP Paribas

Andreas Hakansson - SEB

Sofie Peterzens - JP Morgan

Markus Sandgren - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Swedbank Interim Report Q4 2024 Conference Call. I'm Sandra, the Chorus Call operator.

I would like to remind you that all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must now be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Annie Ho, Head of IR. You will now be joined into the conference room.

Annie Ho

Good morning and thank you for dialing into Swedbank's Q4 and Year-End 202024 Results Presentation. My name is Annie Ho, Head of Investor Relations and we have our C-suite here in the room with me Jens Henriksson, our CEO; and for the first time Jon Lidefelt, our CFO; and Rolf Marquardt, our CRO.

Let's start with our usual presentation and then follow up with Q&A. Jens, I hand over to you.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you, Annie. Swedbank has once again delivered a strong result supported by timing effects. We are creating value for our customers and shareholders in both good and bad times.

The global economy remains weak. Falling interest rates are cautiously starting to have a positive effect on the economic development, but regional differences are growing while