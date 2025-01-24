Top 2025 Long/Short Idea Competition: The Winners

In December 2024, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Top 2025 Long/Short Idea competition. We received >100 submissions. Here's a look at all the winners as determined by the judging editors:

1) Marc Gerstein – Centrus Is A One-Of-A-Kind Nuclear Power Growth Opportunity

2) Dan Stringer – Peabody Energy: It Won't Take Much To Have A Strong Return In 2025

3) Thomas Lott – Adobe: Our Top Idea For 2025 Now Trading At A 30% Discount To SaaS Peers

We selected the winners based on how compelling the thesis was (50%) and independent insights (50%).

First place receives an award of US$1,500, second place US$1,250, and third place US$1,000.

Thank you to everyone who participated – we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we'll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.