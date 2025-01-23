Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Jeff Schweitzer - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Richardson - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Keim - President, Univest Bank and Trust Co. and Chief Operating Office

Emily Lee - KBW

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Thank you, Carly. And good morning, and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Keim, our Chief Operating Officer and President of Univest Bank and Trust; and Brian Richardson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the forward-looking statements disclaimer. Please be advised that during the course of this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements that express management's intentions, beliefs or expectations within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Univest's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. I will refer you to the forward-looking cautionary statements in our earnings release and in our SEC filings. Hopefully, everyone had a chance to review our earnings release from yesterday. If not, it can be found on our website at univest.net under the Investor Relations tab.

We reported net income of $18.9 million during the fourth quarter or $0.65 per share. We were pleased with how we ended 2024 as we had solid loan growth during the quarter with loans growing by $95.8 million or 5.6% annualized. Additionally, consumer and commercial deposits increased $104 million during