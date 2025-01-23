Icade (OTCPK:CDMGF) offers a very low valuation and high-dividend yield, but its weak fundamentals seem to largely justify this profile. As I’ve covered in a previous article, while I’m generally bullish for the European real estate sector as
Icade: Deep Value Play Or A Trap?
Summary
- Icade offers a high-dividend yield and low valuation, but its weak fundamentals and challenging business prospects justify this profile.
- Icade's heavy exposure to non-prime office locations in Paris leads to higher vacancy rates and lower tenant demand compared to peers like Gecina.
- Despite a strong liquidity position and strategic asset sales, Icade's dividend is likely unsustainable, with expected reductions in the coming years.
- Given the positive real estate backdrop in Europe and Icade's cheap valuation, I recommend a 'Hold' rating as issues seem priced in.
