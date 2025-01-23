Gold: An Unwinding Of The Yen Carry Trade Could Boost Gold To New Highs

Summary

  • The Yen carry trade, borrowing Yen at low interest and investing in higher-return assets, has surged despite BOJ's July 2024 rate hike.
  • BOJ's 0.25% rate hike in July 2024 strengthened the Yen, impacting global markets and boosting gold prices by 14% in four months.
  • The Yen carry trade's vast size and complexity make it difficult to measure, but increased Yen-based trading suggests heightened carry trade activity.
  • With the Yen weakening and inflation rising, another BOJ rate hike could lead to a repeat of July 2024, potentially boosting gold prices further.

Preamble

The Yen carry trade has been a lucrative strategy for those with deep pockets over the past few decades. In essence, it simply involves borrowing Yen, which is a low-interest currency, and then investing it in assets and / or currencies that offer

I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

