Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nathan Rich - VP, IR

Gail Boudreaux - President & CEO

Mark Kaye - CFO

Felicia Norwood - President, Government Health Benefits

Pete Haytaian - President, Carelon

Morgan Kendrick - President, Commercial Health Benefits

Conference Call Participants

A.J. Rice - UBS

Lance Wilkes - Bernstein

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Andrew Mok - Barclays

Ryan Langston - Cowen

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

Dave Windley - Jefferies

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley

Gabrielle Ingoglia - Cantor Fitzgerald

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Scott Fidel - Stephens

Michael Hall - Baird

Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Elevance Health Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, where participants are encouraged to present a single question. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the company's management. Please go ahead.

Nathan Rich

Good morning, and welcome to Elevance Health's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Nathan Rich, Vice President of Investor Relations. With us this morning on the earnings call are Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO; Mark Kaye, our CFO; Pete Haytaian, President of Carelon; Morgan Kendrick, President of our Commercial Health Benefits Business; and Felicia Norwood, President of our Government Health Benefits Business.

Gail will begin the call with a review of the progress we've made against our strategic initiatives and a discussion of the quarter and our 2025 outlook. Mark will then discuss our financial results and guidance