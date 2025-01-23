Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Nathan Rich - VP, IR
Gail Boudreaux - President & CEO
Mark Kaye - CFO
Felicia Norwood - President, Government Health Benefits
Pete Haytaian - President, Carelon
Morgan Kendrick - President, Commercial Health Benefits
Conference Call Participants
A.J. Rice - UBS
Lance Wilkes - Bernstein
Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo
Lisa Gill - JPMorgan
Andrew Mok - Barclays
Ryan Langston - Cowen
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research
Josh Raskin - Nephron Research
Dave Windley - Jefferies
Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley
Gabrielle Ingoglia - Cantor Fitzgerald
George Hill - Deutsche Bank
Scott Fidel - Stephens
Michael Hall - Baird
Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners
Operator
I would now like to turn the conference over to the company's management. Please go ahead.
Nathan Rich
Good morning, and welcome to Elevance Health's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Nathan Rich, Vice President of Investor Relations. With us this morning on the earnings call are Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO; Mark Kaye, our CFO; Pete Haytaian, President of Carelon; Morgan Kendrick, President of our Commercial Health Benefits Business; and Felicia Norwood, President of our Government Health Benefits Business.
Gail will begin the call with a review of the progress we've made against our strategic initiatives and a discussion of the quarter and our 2025 outlook. Mark will then discuss our financial results and guidance
