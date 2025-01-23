EQT AB (publ) (EQBBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EQT AB (publ) (OTCPK:EQBBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 2:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Olof Svensson - Head, Shareholder Relations
Christian Sinding - Chief Executive Officer
Gustav Segerberg - Head, Business Development
Kim Henriksson - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley
Hubert Lam - Bank of America
Haley Tam - UBS
Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas
Ermin Keric - Carnegie
Angeliki Bairaktari - JPMorgan
Jacob Hesslevik - SEB
Nicholas Herman - Citi
Isobel Hettrick - Autonomous
Sharath Kumar - Deutsche Bank
Charles Bendit - Redburn Atlantic
Olof Svensson
Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Presentation of EQT’s Full Year Results. 2024 was a record year of investment volumes, increasing exit activity and strong value creation for EQT. It was also a year of continued headwinds for the global fundraising market, yet one where EQT closed the largest private equity fund globally for the year and we continued to build our distribution channels, including our private wealth initiatives. Today, we will reflect on our priorities for 2025 and the future of private markets.
With those words, let me hand over to Christian. Next slide, please.
Christian Sinding
Thanks, Olof. Good morning, everyone from Davos. I’ve spent the week here and actually I’m quite encouraged by the positive business outlook shared by most everyone that I’ve met during the conference. Of course, there are also longer term questions regarding geopolitics, inflation, decarbonization and AI that we and other investors are considering when investing capital and managing companies, but EQT, of course, does that in line with our thematic approach. And looking at EQT, our global portfolio is developing quite well with double-digit EBITDA growth across sectors and regions.
In 2024, EQT made progress in some key areas. We delivered a value uplift in the funds
- Read more current EQBBF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts