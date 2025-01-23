EQT AB (publ) (EQBBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EQT AB (publ) (OTCPK:EQBBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Olof Svensson - Head, Shareholder Relations

Christian Sinding - Chief Executive Officer

Gustav Segerberg - Head, Business Development

Kim Henriksson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Hubert Lam - Bank of America

Haley Tam - UBS

Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas

Ermin Keric - Carnegie

Angeliki Bairaktari - JPMorgan

Jacob Hesslevik - SEB

Nicholas Herman - Citi

Isobel Hettrick - Autonomous

Sharath Kumar - Deutsche Bank

Charles Bendit - Redburn Atlantic

Olof Svensson

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Presentation of EQT’s Full Year Results. 2024 was a record year of investment volumes, increasing exit activity and strong value creation for EQT. It was also a year of continued headwinds for the global fundraising market, yet one where EQT closed the largest private equity fund globally for the year and we continued to build our distribution channels, including our private wealth initiatives. Today, we will reflect on our priorities for 2025 and the future of private markets.

With those words, let me hand over to Christian. Next slide, please.

Christian Sinding

Thanks, Olof. Good morning, everyone from Davos. I’ve spent the week here and actually I’m quite encouraged by the positive business outlook shared by most everyone that I’ve met during the conference. Of course, there are also longer term questions regarding geopolitics, inflation, decarbonization and AI that we and other investors are considering when investing capital and managing companies, but EQT, of course, does that in line with our thematic approach. And looking at EQT, our global portfolio is developing quite well with double-digit EBITDA growth across sectors and regions.

In 2024, EQT made progress in some key areas. We delivered a value uplift in the funds