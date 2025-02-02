Preferred Stocks And More

Feb. 02, 2025 9:30 AM ETECC, ECCU, GAIN, GLAD, GAINI1 Comment
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Two new additions to the HDO Bond Ladder: Baby Bonds ECCU and GAINI, both maturing in 2030.
  • As we enter 2025, the fixed-income landscape offers opportunities despite declining short-term rates, with quality companies providing attractive long-term yields through preferred securities and baby bonds.
  • Investment-grade debt securities with high coupons offer attractive yields. Diversify with staggered call/maturity dates to safeguard income and enhance portfolio stability.
Bond word in wooden blocks with coins on floor. Investment bond, Bond increasing, Raising funds and financial and banking concept.

Wipada Wipawin

The article presented below is available to members of High Dividend Opportunities, provided to readers as a sneak peek into our Investing Group. More on joining High Dividend Opportunities along with details on what's presented in the service, including our HDO Model Portfolio, Dividend

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +8000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group! Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward.

Invest with the Best! Join us to get access to our Model Portfolio targeting 9-10% yield. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends!

We're offering a 17% discount and 14-day free trial on our annual price of $599.99 via this link only:

Sign Me Up!!

This article was written by

Rida Morwa
119.95K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the Investing Group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield.

Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone.

Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HDO MODEL PORTFOLIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ECC--
Eagle Point Credit Co LLC
ECCU--
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. NT 30
GAIN--
Gladstone Investment
GLAD--
Gladstone Capital
GAINI--
Gladstone Investment Corporation CAL NT 30
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News