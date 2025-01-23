First BanCorp. (FBP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ramon Rodriguez - Investor Relations Officer

Aurelio Aleman - President and CEO

Orlando Berges - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Kelly Motta - KBW

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Operator

Hello, everyone. And thank you for joining the First BanCorp. Fourth Quarter 2024 and Full Year Financial Results. My name is Becky, and I’ll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Ramon Rodriguez, Investor Relations Officer to begin. Please go ahead.

Ramon Rodriguez

Thank you, Becky. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining First BanCorp.’s conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Joining you today from First BanCorp. are Aurelio Aleman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Orlando Berges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin today’s call, it is my responsibility to inform you that this call may involve certain forward-looking statements, such as projections of revenue, earnings and capital structure, as well as statements on the plans and objectives of the company’s business. The company’s actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made due to the important factors described in the company’s latest SEC filing. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. If anyone does not already have a copy of the webcast presentation or press release, you can access them at our website at fbpinvestor.com.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to our CEO, Aurelio Aleman.

Aurelio Aleman

Thank you, Ramon. Good morning to everyone and thanks for joining our earnings call today. I will begin