GSG For 2025: Diversified Commodity Exposure

(8min)

Summary

  • The commodities composite rose 12.50% in 2024, driven by a 58.14% gain in soft commodities, despite a strong dollar and higher interest rates.
  • iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF, a diversified commodity ETF with significant energy exposure, increased 8.52% in 2024, outperforming the energy sector but underperforming the broader commodity composite.
  • The case for higher commodity prices in 2025 includes persistent inflation, a growing global population, and a potential economic rebound in China, despite risks like a strong dollar and geopolitical turmoil.
  • GSG's price consolidation between $18.64 and $23.54 since August 2022 suggests potential upside, influenced by factors like U.S. policy, Chinese demand, and global economic conditions.
Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

A composite of the top 29 commodities traded on the U.S. and U.K. exchanges in the futures and forwards markets edged only 0.54% higher in Q4. The composite posted a 12.50% gain in 2024.

It has been

