Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 23, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laura Rossi - Head of Investor Relations

Jerry Plush - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sharymar Calderon - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Russell Gunther - Stephens

Tim Mitchell - Raymond James

William Jones - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Amerant Bancorp Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Live Webcast. My name is Kevin and I'll be today's operator. Please be informed this conference call is being recorded.

On today's call are Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO, and Sharymar Calderon, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO.

As we begin, please note that discussions on today's call contain forward-looking statements within the meetings of Securities and Exchange Act. In addition, references will also be made to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the company's earnings release for a statement regarding forward-looking statements as well as for information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

I'll now turn the conference call over to Chairman and CEO, Jerry Plush. Please go ahead.

Jerry Plush

Thank you, Kevin. And good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today to discuss Amerant's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

First, I want to take a moment to recognize my Amerant teammates for their hard work throughout 2024 as we now transition from our multi-year transformation to focus on the execution and implementation of our strategic growth plans. Please know your collective efforts are greatly appreciated.

So now, moving on to the fourth quarter results. Our core business demonstrated strong performance, highlighted by solid organic loan and deposit growth, and solid improvement in net interest income and the net interest margin.