Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Prame - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lynn Kerber - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

John Stewart - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Nosal - Hovde Group

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler

Damon DelMonte - KBW

David Long - Raymond James

Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery

Representing Horizon today are Executive Vice President and Senior Operations Officer, Kathie DeRuiter; Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, Todd Etzler; Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer, Lynn Kerber; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Stewart; Executive Vice President and Chief