Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025
Company Participants
Brian Katzfey - Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Brad Elliott - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Navratil - Chief Financial Officer
Krzysztof Slupkowski - Chief Credit Officer
Rick Sems - Bank Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Ryan Payne - D.A. Davidson
Terry McEvoy - Stephens
Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler
Damon DelMonte - KBW
Operator
After the prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask question.
I'll now hand you over to Brian Katzfey to begin. Please go ahead.
Brian Katzfey
Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Equity Bancshares' fourth quarter earnings call.
Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Following the presentation, we will allow time for questions and further discussion.
Thank you all for joining us. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO Brad Elliott.
Brad Elliott
Good morning. Thank you for joining Equity Bancshares' earnings call. Joining me today is Rick Sems, our bank's CEO; Chris Navratil, our CFO; and Krzysztof Slupkowski, our Chief Credit Officer.
We're pleased to take you through our fourth quarter results including net interest margin expansion, strong earnings, and a successful capital raise of common stock. The close of the quarter ends an exceptional year for our company. We closed the year with record earnings per share of $4.04, franchise growth via completion of two M&A transactions, tangible book
