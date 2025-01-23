As strange as it may sound, to be successful you must set aside stock market forecasts based on the economy. Why? Because the stock market is a leading economic indicator, which means using the economy to forecast the stock
A Major Market Correction Is Coming
Summary
- Be careful with economic forecasts; the stock market is a leading indicator, driven more by investor emotions than economic data.
- Current levels of extreme bullish sentiment, plus very distinct Elliott Wave patterns, suggest we are in the middle of a longer-term corrective pattern.
- Historical parallels, like the 1968-74 stock market, show a similar corrective pattern, which reinforces our expectation of a significant market downturn.
- Our recommended asset allocation remains consistent with our expectations of a major correction, probably ending sometime in early 2026.
