Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) is a foreign biotech headquartered in France that technically develops immunizations for unmet medical needs. However, in easier terms, VALN’s main value driver is its Chikungunya vaccine, even though it has other vaccines as well. For instance, VALN has travel
Valneva Is A 'Buy' As A First-Mover In Chikungunya
Summary
- Valneva's Ixchiq is the first and only approved Chikungunya vaccine in the US, Canada, and EU.
- Ixiaro is for Japanese encephalitis, and it’s today VALN’s main revenue contributor. But its near term growth potential lies with Ixchiq.
- The main risks with VALN are related to Ixchiq’s rollout and cash runway of 4.9 quarters. It’s also a thinly traded stock, which makes it prone to volatility.
- Still, VALN trades at cheap valuation multiples relative to its peers, and I believe its growth potential is not yet fully priced in.
- VALN believes it can reach profitability by 2027, so I do believe there’s a good long-term outlook, which is why I give it a “Buy” rating at these levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.