January 22nd was a fascinating day for shareholders of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC ). Shares of the company spiked over 10% at one point, before ultimately closing up 7.9%. This was not because of any specific news that I

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!