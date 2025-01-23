Sentiment Swing

  • The S&P 500 has continued to press higher in the past week including attempts to push up to new highs in the past couple of sessions.
  • Sentiment has taken a bullish turn and has done so in dramatic fashion.
  • This latest 29.2 percentage point jump is the largest since November 2023, and prior to that, every other such large move higher came before 2010.

The S&P 500 has continued to press higher in the past week including attempts to push up to new highs in the past couple of sessions. As a result, sentiment has taken a bullish turn and has done so in

