Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:LOB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Claire Parker - Head of Investor Relations
Chip Mahan - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
BJ Losch - President
Walt Phifer - Chief Financial Officer
Michael Cairns - Chief Credit Officer
Conference Call Participants
Crispin Love - Piper Sandler
Tim Switzer - KBW
David Feaster - Raymond James
Operator
Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q4 2024 Live Oak Bancshares Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, January 23, 2025.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Claire Parker, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Claire Parker
Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Live Oak's fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We are webcasting live over the Internet and this call is being recorded. To access the call over the Internet and review the presentation materials that we will reference on the call, please visit our website at investor.liveoakbank.com and go to the Events and Presentations tab for supporting materials. Our fourth quarter earnings release is also available on our website.
Before we get started, I would like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in the materials accompanying this call and in our SEC filings. We do not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of today's call. Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced, including reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can also be
- Read more current LOB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts