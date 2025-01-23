Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
William Cimino - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
John Asbury - President and Chief Executive Officer
Robert Gorman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
David Ring - Executive Vice President and Wholesale Banking Group Executive
Shawn O’Brien - Executive VP & Consumer Banking Group Executive
Douglas Woolley - Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer
Conference Call Participants
Nick Lorenzoni - Stephens Inc.
Catherine Mealor - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.
Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler & Co.
David Bishop - Hovde Group
Stephen Moss - Raymond James
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Atlantic Union Bankshares Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
William Cimino
Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. I have Atlantic Union Bankshares' President and CEO, John Asbury; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Rob Gorman, with me today. We also have other members of our executive management team with us for the question-and-answer period.
Please note that today's earnings release and the accompanying slide presentation we are going through on this webcast are available to download on our investor website, investors.atlanticunionbank.com. During today's call, we will comment on our financial performance using both GAAP metrics and non-GAAP financial measures.
Important information about these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures, is included in the appendix to our slide presentation and in our earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
We will also make forward-looking statements on today's call which are not
- Read more current AUB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts