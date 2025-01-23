I assigned a “Buy” rating to Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) in November 2024, highlighting its strong performance in the IT Datacom market. The company recently delivered impressive Q4 FY24 results, with 20% organic
Amphenol Q4: Strong Product Demands In AI Applications
Summary
- I reiterate a “Buy” rating on Amphenol Corporation with a one-year target price of $95 per APH share, driven by strong performance in IT Datacom and AI applications.
- Amphenol reported 20% organic revenue growth and 34% adjusted EPS growth in Q4 FY24, significantly beating market expectations and showcasing robust demand in AI applications.
- The company's acquisition of CommScope’s Mobile Network business is expected to scale its broadband and mobile network segments, contributing to overall revenue growth in FY25.
- Key risks include potential tariffs from China, but management is confident in mitigating these through their global supply chain and agile operations.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.