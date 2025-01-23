In my last analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) stock, I issued a Strong Buy rating. Since that analysis, the stock has gained 9.3% in price, compared to 4.9% for the S&P 500 (
ASML Q4 And FY25 Outlook: Buy ASML Stock Now To Stay Ahead Of The Curve
Summary
- I forecast ASML Holding N.V.'s 2025/2026 revenue growth at 15% annually, buoyed by High-NA EUV adoption. My $1,290 price target indicates a 31.5% two-year CAGR. The current valuation includes a 25% safety margin.
- ASML's monopoly in EUV lithography, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven demand solidify its competitive moat, despite risks like reduced Chinese revenue and geopolitical tensions over Taiwan.
- ASML as a value trade offers 30%+ annual returns over two years, underpinned by a $39B FY26 revenue forecast and stabilized margins, with delayed customer acceptance risks already priced in.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.