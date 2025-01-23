LG Display Co. Q4 Results: Lackluster Performance And An Uncertain Future

Gytis Zizys
2.91K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • LG Display Co., Ltd.'s Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings were underwhelming, with inconsistent growth and profitability, raising concerns about operational efficiency and future performance.
  • Despite a strong Q4, LG Display's financial position remains risky with high debt and fluctuating margins, making it a precarious investment.
  • The outlook for 2025 is uncertain, with potential growth in OLED markets but significant risks from global tariffs and operational inefficiencies.
  • Given the current fundamentals and uncertainties, I do not recommend starting a position in LPL stock at this time.

The emblem of the corporation LG on the roof of a historic building. Illustrative editorial.

iStockVadim

Introduction

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) recently reported its Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings, which were quite underwhelming in my opinion. I wanted to take a look at the numbers in more detail and give some comments on

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
2.91K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News