OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alan Edrick - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Ajay Mehra - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Mariana Perez Mora - Bank of America

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

Matt Akers - Wells Fargo

Jeff Martin - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the OSI Systems Inc., Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

Now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of OSI, Alan Edrick. Please proceed.

Alan Edrick

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us. I'm Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and CFO of OSI Systems, and I'm here today with Ajay Mehra, OSI's new President and CEO.

Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results. Before we discuss these results, however, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements and the company wishes to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements made on this call are based on currently available information, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement based upon subsequent events or new information or otherwise.

During today's call, we will refer both to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures when describing the company's results. For further information regarding non-GAAP measures and comparable GAAP measures of the company's results