West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2025 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jane Funk - Chief Financial Officer

Dave Nelson - Chief Executive Officer

Harlee Olafson - Chief Risk Officer

Brad Peters - Minnesota Group President

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Joel, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the West Bancorporation, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jane Funk, Chief Financial Officer.

You may begin.

Jane Funk

Good afternoon. I'm Jane Funk, the CFO of West Bancorporation, Inc., and I'd like to welcome the participants on the call today, and thank you for joining us. With me today, I've got Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Group President.

Now I will read the fair value - or excuse me, fair disclosure statement. During today's conference call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We caution that such statements are predictions and that actual results may differ materially.

Please see the forward-looking statement disclosure in our 2024 fourth quarter earnings release for more information about risks and uncertainties, which may affect us. The information we will provide today is accurate as of December 31, 2024, and we take - we undertake no duty to update the information.

And with