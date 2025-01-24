I'm excited to introduce you to this week's anticipated dividend increases. Here, I highlight six more companies that are raising their dividends. On average, these companies show a 4.4% increase, with a median rise of 3.4%.
6 Upcoming Dividend Increases
Summary
- This week's anticipated dividend increases feature six companies, averaging a 4.4% rise, with a median increase of 3.4%.
- My strategy involves investing in companies with consistent dividend growth and outperforming benchmarks, using data from the U.S. Dividend Champions and NASDAQ.
- I recommend SCHD for non-REIT investments and the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund for REITs, both showcasing strong historical performance.
- Fastenal stands out with a 327% return over the past decade, significantly outperforming SCHD and demonstrating strong dividend growth rates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.