My last article on Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) was in June 2024, when the price per share was only $93.42 per share. As of today, we are over $133, and in hindsight I can say I was too conservative
Wintrust Financial Corporation: 2025 Already Presents Some Headwinds
Summary
- Wintrust Financial Corporation achieved record results in 2024, with net income up 12% year-over-year, but 2025 growth is expected to slow.
- The stock price has surged from $93.42 to over $133, making it fairly valued, with limited potential for capital gains.
- Increased competition in CRE loans and high mortgage rates are likely to challenge WTFC's growth in 2025.
- Despite strong fundamentals, the dividend yield is low at 1.35%, and the stock remains a hold due to limited upside.
