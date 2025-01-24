Much speculation surrounds Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming earnings announcement scheduled for January 30th, showing the company’s financial performance for the first quarter of 2025. The immediate impact on its stock price and the trend for
My Expectation For Apple After Q1 2025 Earnings (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Apple's Q1/25 results face concerns due to declining iPhone sales in China and lower chip forecasts from TSMC, impacting stock performance.
- I believe that Apple will report results in line with guidance of low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth, with EPS around $2.35 and revenue estimates averaging $124.12 billion.
- Despite the potential of Apple Intelligence and future products, the immediate stock price may decline due to the high P/E ratio and conservative guidance.
- Long-term prospects remain strong with new product introductions and iPhone upgrades, making potential stock dips a buying opportunity.
