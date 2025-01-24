As energy is becoming in demand more than ever due to the ongoing AI revolution, data centers are looking for new energy sources to power the AI wave. One of these new energy sources that is gaining traction
Oklo: Examining The Challenges Of This Nuclear Dream
Summary
- I estimate Oklo may not bring its first SMR online before late 2029 at the earliest due to the long regulatory process, fuel qualification, and project delays.
- I expect OKLO to incur higher build costs for its SMRs than projected by at least 135% due to the novelty of its design.
- The Company's assumption for fuel costs is 4.7 times less than HALEU's market price and may face challenges securing the required HALEU for future SMRs due to the fuel's limited supply.
- These higher costs could put Oklo at a pricing disadvantage and potentially make renewable energy with storage a more attractive energy source for AI data centers.
