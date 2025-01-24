Nebius Group: My Updates On Avride Valuation
Summary
- In my previous column about Nebius Group, I arrived at a valuation of Nebius Group of $8.8 billion, or $37.5 per share.
- In this column, I conducted a detailed analysis of the robotaxi market in the U.S., as well as Avride's prospects within it, to determine the fair value of Avride.
- Based on my analysis, Avride could claim the 2nd or 3rd position in the U.S. robotaxi market.
- Potential investors interested in acquiring a stake in Avride could be Uber, Hyundai, Lyft, German automakers, and venture capital funds.
- I arrived at a new valuation for Avride of $3.4 billion, which implies a new fair valuation for Nebius Group of $11.2 billion, or $47.7 per share.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This is not investment advice. I am not an investment advisor. Before making any investment, please do your own research!
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.