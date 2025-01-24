Nebius Group: My Updates On Avride Valuation

Denis Buivolov, CFA
1.19K Followers
(28min)

Summary

  • In my previous column about Nebius Group, I arrived at a valuation of Nebius Group of $8.8 billion, or $37.5 per share.
  • In this column, I conducted a detailed analysis of the robotaxi market in the U.S., as well as Avride's prospects within it, to determine the fair value of Avride.
  • Based on my analysis, Avride could claim the 2nd or 3rd position in the U.S. robotaxi market.
  • Potential investors interested in acquiring a stake in Avride could be Uber, Hyundai, Lyft, German automakers, and venture capital funds.
  • I arrived at a new valuation for Avride of $3.4 billion, which implies a new fair valuation for Nebius Group of $11.2 billion, or $47.7 per share.

Auto Driving Smart Car image

Hiroshi Watanabe

Background

In my previous article on Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), I provided a detailed forecast of Nebius AI's operating metrics. Then, I arrived at a valuation of Nebius Group at $8.8 billion, or $37.5 per share. This article focuses on the valuation

This article was written by

Denis Buivolov, CFA
1.19K Followers
I am the head of research for the pre-IPO and venture division of the investment bank. Prior to that, I have been working as a global equity research analyst in an investment bank for the past 5 years. My specialization are Biotechnology, Internet and Media. I Received my CFA Charter in 2017. Also, I am FRM Charter. Besides, I am the author of the Russian-language Telegram-channel (the link in the section Website URL).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not investment advice. I am not an investment advisor. Before making any investment, please do your own research!

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NBIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News