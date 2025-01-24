Franklin Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The fund underperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark in the fourth quarter.
  • US stocks collectively rose in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ Composite Index reaching new record highs.
  • The fund’s lack of exposure to the energy sector was a leading contributor to relative returns. Underweights in the consumer staples and real estate sectors also added to relative performance.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US stocks collectively rose in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ Composite Index reaching new record highs. Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election and the Republican

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

