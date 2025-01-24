Over the last year, Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has created an impressive Total Return of 78.6%, and managed to inspire athletes and celebrities like Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, Tom Cruise and Billie Eilish, who all sported timeless Ralph Lauren looks last year. In addition, they
Ralph Lauren: A Contrarian View Of A Beloved Brand
Summary
- Ralph Lauren has achieved a 78.6% total return over the past year but faces challenges like declining mall traffic and an inconsistent net profit.
- The company’s reliance on retail stores, which accounted for 66% of 2024 revenue, is risky due to discounting practices by various retailers.
- Ralph Lauren's net income and profit margins have shown erratic performance, questioning the effectiveness of growth prospects.
- With a P/E ratio of 20.1, Ralph Lauren appears overvalued compared to its competitors, making it a potentially expensive investment.
