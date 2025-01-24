Brokerage firm Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) reported better than expected earnings for its fourth fiscal quarter due to strong earnings growth and new asset inflows throughout Q4. Charles Schwab remained highly profitable, with the brokerage platform generating almost $2.0B in quarterly
Charles Schwab: Set For New Highs
Summary
- Charles Schwab reported solid Q4 earnings, driven by high net interest margins, strong customer acquisition, and significant new asset inflows.
- The brokerage beat Q4 estimates, with non-GAAP earnings and net revenue exceeding predictions.
- Charles Schwab attracted $115B in core net new assets in Q4 and continued to post high ROEs of 36%.
- Schwab's valuation remains attractive at a forward P/E ratio of 15X, with strong guidance for 2025 and continued growth in core net new assets.
- Risks include potential failure to attract new assets, but with high profitability and asset growth, Schwab's shares could reach new highs in 2025.
