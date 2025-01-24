Charles Schwab: Set For New Highs

The Asian Investor
27.87K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Charles Schwab reported solid Q4 earnings, driven by high net interest margins, strong customer acquisition, and significant new asset inflows.
  • The brokerage beat Q4 estimates, with non-GAAP earnings and net revenue exceeding predictions.
  • Charles Schwab attracted $115B in core net new assets in Q4 and continued to post high ROEs of 36%.
  • Schwab's valuation remains attractive at a forward P/E ratio of 15X, with strong guidance for 2025 and continued growth in core net new assets.
  • Risks include potential failure to attract new assets, but with high profitability and asset growth, Schwab's shares could reach new highs in 2025.

Excited Businessman Raises Hands and Punches Air while Celebrating Successful Deal. Stock Exchange Manager Happy After Investment Day. Broker in White Shirt Wins a Profitable Contract. Back View

gorodenkoff

Brokerage firm Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) reported better than expected earnings for its fourth fiscal quarter due to strong earnings growth and new asset inflows throughout Q4. Charles Schwab remained highly profitable, with the brokerage platform generating almost $2.0B in quarterly

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
27.87K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations, mainly in the technology markets. I am an early buyer of Bitcoin and my portfolio mainly focused on companies with asymmetric long-term upside. My top holdings include: Bitcoin, Tesla, Google, Amazon and Nvidia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCHW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News