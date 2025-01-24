Micron: Facing A Weak Memory Market And Relatively Overvalued Vs. Peers
Summary
- My bearish view on Micron has been ill-timed as the stock has rallied hard since, prompting me to revisit my views.
- I still expect weakness in the traditional DRAM and NAND memory markets due to slow demand from smartphones and PCs and pricing pressures driven by Chinese competition.
- But Micron is well positioned as it focuses on higher-value DRAM markets so it is somewhat insulated by Chinese competition. And it is winning market share from Samsung.
- MU's P/B valuations indicate relative overvaluation vs its memory market competitors. The relative charts of MU vs SPX show a cloudy outlook ahead as buyers and sellers seem balanced.
- SK hynix has been getting a leg up over Micron in the HBM deployment race, but Micron is making efforts to catch up. This is a key monitorable as the HBM opportunity is a major incremental growth driver.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.