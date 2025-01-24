In our view, active investors face opportunities to outperform created by looming policy changes and the macro landscape. Bond yields remain healthy, and we see potential beyond the concentrated leaders of the US equity market. It won’t be a
Capital Markets Outlook Q1 2025: Mind The Gaps
Summary
- As most economies enter the latter stages of the normalization process, investors must square current conditions with the impacts of potential policy changes, particularly in the US.
- A 'back to the future' scenario presents an opportunity to tap into attractive yields, with diverse opportunities for active investing.
- High yields and improved relative valuations suggest a compelling starting point for active investing in municipal bonds.
- We expect earnings to eventually broaden beyond a few high-flying US stocks, setting up the potential reward for owning other stocks.
