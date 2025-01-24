Normally companies which are being bought out, or engaged in a merger, are just kind of treading water until the deal is done, not trying to innovate or anything. That usually makes them boring, but one of my old favorites, Discover Financial Services (
Q4 Beat Shows That Discover Financial Is Still A Winner
Summary
- Discover Financial Services is experiencing significant growth, nearly doubling in price over the past year, driven by a merger with Capital One Financial.
- Despite the merger plans, Discover has shown strong independent performance, beating EPS estimates consistently and maintaining a P/E ratio below the sector median.
- Risks include potential interest rate cuts and legislative changes that could impact the credit card market, but Discover's banking operations provide some stability.
- While the stock price has risen, making it less of a screaming buy, Discover remains a strong investment choice due to its robust execution and merger prospects.
