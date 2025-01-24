Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) have been a strong performer over the past year, gaining 57% with solid Q4 results pushing it to a 52-week-high. Its business has proven resilient, with many of the fears around worsening credit quality not coming to
Capital One Q4 Earnings: Encouraging Credit Trends Justify The Stock Rally
Summary
- Capital One Financial shares have gained 57% over the past year, driven by strong Q4 results and hopes for easier regulatory approval of its Discover acquisition.
- Encouraging credit trends, including stable delinquencies and manageable charge-offs, have bolstered Capital One's performance, despite rising credit card debt levels.
- Capital One's robust deposit growth and strong capital position, with a 13.5% CET1 ratio, support its financial stability, though buybacks are limited until the Discover deal completes.
- Valued at ~12.5x earnings, Capital One shares are fairly priced, with limited upside potential; I maintain a hold rating, expecting performance in line with the market.
