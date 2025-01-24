AutoZone: A Wide-Moat Enterprise Experiencing A Slowdown In Earnings

The Value Corner
1.76K Followers
Summary

  • AutoZone boasts a wide economic moat due to its extensive store network, excellent customer service, and strong brand presence in the automotive parts industry.
  • Despite robust long-term prospects, recent first-quarter results showed flat same-store sales and a slight contraction in operating margins, raising short-term probabilities for downward pressure on the stock.
  • The valuation appears steep with a 16% overvaluation based on DCF analysis.
  • AutoZone remains a hold as despite its strong fundamentals and profitability, the current overvaluation and earnings slowdown warrant caution.

Indianapolis - March 2016: AutoZone Retail Store III

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is a healthy and growing business that holds a wide economic moat thanks to their large scale, great service and presence as a household name in the replacement automotive

