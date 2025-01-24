Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) reported, in the last two years, an increase in the total amount of assets under management, which may accelerate total revenue in the coming years. Besides, given the recent increase in the stock market in the last
More Assets Under Management, And Why Invesco Is Close To A Bottom
Summary
- Invesco Ltd. has shown a significant increase in assets under management, which is expected to drive revenue and free cash flow growth from 2025 to 2030.
- The company’s stock appears undervalued based on my DCF model.
- Despite industry challenges and market volatility, recent restructuring efforts in 2023 are likely to enhance future free cash flow growth.
- Invesco's strong balance sheet, improved liquidity, and positive net income make it a compelling investment, trading cheaply at 4x TTM cash flow.
