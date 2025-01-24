This is my first cover of Globalstar. In the article, I will describe Globalstar's business areas and my opinion on how they will affect the company's future. I will try to provide a compelling theory of why I think the company
Globalstar: Undervalued And Diversifying Into High Margin High-Growth Opportunities
Summary
- Globalstar's partnership with Apple cements Globalstar as a leader in the sector.
- Band n53 is potentially worth $6-$13.8 billion, highlighting Globalstar's significant undervaluation compared to its current market cap.
- The IoT segment offers high-margin growth opportunities with minimal additional CapEx, supported by increasing demand for remote asset monitoring.
- XCOM RAN technology, using Band n53 for private 5G networks, can provide incredible growth with Globalstar planning to capture 35% of a $15 billion TAM by 2030.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.