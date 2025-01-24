PULS: Uncompelling At The Current Spreads (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF is downgraded to 'Hold' due to tight corporate spreads and a low risk premium.
  • PULS holds highly rated bonds with a 0.2-year duration, primarily AA names, and offers a 4.8% 30-day SEC yield.
  • Current corporate spreads are at decade lows, making PULS less attractive compared to alternatives like JAAA and UYLD.
  • Investors should consider other cash parking vehicles with higher yields while existing PULS holders can continue to benefit from dividends.
Thesis

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) is a short-dated bond fund we have covered more than a year ago with a 'Buy' rating. The name has delivered since:

With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

