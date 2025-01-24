Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) sells apparel through brands such as Hanes, Bonds, Bali, Maidenform, Playtex, JMS, and many other names. The company has a focus on underwear but also sells other clothing items. Notably, Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands: Revealing Earnings Power Presents Further Upside
Summary
- Hanesbrands Inc. has undergone significant turnaround efforts, including the divestment of Champion and several other businesses and simplifying the company structure.
- The remaining business has solid earnings power through self-manufacturing and further cost savings, while Hanesbrands' brand investments have started to also yield results.
- Hanesbrands still has a very high amount of debt, but the underlying cash flow should support the weak balance sheet and allow further delevering.
- Even after doubling in the past year, I estimate HBI to have 54% upside to a fair value of $13.3.
