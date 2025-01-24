JOET: Inspecting CNBC Star Joe Terranova's Momentum ETF

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
7.3K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • I have a hold rating on JOET due to its sound strategy, low cost, and solid chart, yet it has underperformed other momentum funds.
  • JOET focuses on U.S.-listed large-cap companies with strong quality fundamentals and positive momentum technical trends, but its relative returns have been lackluster since early 2024.
  • The ETF currently has a mixed exposure to mid- and large-cap stocks, with significant weight in Information Technology, Financials, and Industrials, but lacks defensive holdings.

Financial Applications on iPhone screen

temizyurek/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Away from the growth factor, momentum is among the few smart-beta plays that have worked well since the bull market began in October of 2022. I personally own the Vanguard Momentum Factor ETF (

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
7.3K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. My thing is communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JOET ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JOET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JOET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News