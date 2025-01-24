Away from the growth factor, momentum is among the few smart-beta plays that have worked well since the bull market began in October of 2022. I personally own the Vanguard Momentum Factor ETF (
JOET: Inspecting CNBC Star Joe Terranova's Momentum ETF
Summary
- I have a hold rating on JOET due to its sound strategy, low cost, and solid chart, yet it has underperformed other momentum funds.
- JOET focuses on U.S.-listed large-cap companies with strong quality fundamentals and positive momentum technical trends, but its relative returns have been lackluster since early 2024.
- The ETF currently has a mixed exposure to mid- and large-cap stocks, with significant weight in Information Technology, Financials, and Industrials, but lacks defensive holdings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.