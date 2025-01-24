Shares of smart sensor company, Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have risen 38.07% (YoY) and the stock is trading just 15.04% below its 52-week high of $124.90. The company announced record Q3 2024 earnings that saw revenues grow 9.73% (YoY). ITRI is set
Itron: Robust Financial Results Ahead Of FY 2024 Earnings - Hold
Summary
- Itron's stock is rated as a hold due to strong demand for grid modernization and consistent pipeline development in energy and water segments. However, Itron foresees lower revenues in 2025.
- Record Q3 2024 earnings with 14.5% YoY revenue growth and significant backlog conversion into revenue expected to continue into FY 2025.
- Strategic partnerships with Xcel Energy and Encycle Technologies bolster residential and commercial operations, enhancing future revenue prospects.
- Itron has a positive net debt status, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77%.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.