I recently debated with Michael Pento, who made an interesting statement that increases in the money supply, the deficit, and a return to quantitative easing (QE) will lead to 1970s-style inflation. The recent experience of inflation in 2021 and 2022 would seem to
Do Money Supply, Deficit And QE Create Inflation?
Summary
- We examine the money supply represented by M2, the Federal budget deficit, the Fed’s previous adventures with QE, and the correlation to inflation.
- The first is to view the inflation-adjusted value of the dollar and claim it has less purchasing power today than in 1900.
- The second flaw is that increases in the money supply create inflation.
- The crucial conclusion is that today’s backdrop of higher inflation is radically different, unlike the 1970s, when inflation was a function of surging commodity prices due to the Iranian oil embargo.
