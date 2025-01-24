AMD: I Am Buying Even More Aggressively Now (Rating Upgrade)

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • A lower base allows AMD to achieve a higher estimated EPS CAGR over the next five years while trading at more attractive valuation multiples.
  • AMD's AI-focused processors and new GPU releases at CES 2025 position it well against Nvidia, with potential market share gains.
  • I also think that AI PCs are what should boost AMD's performance this year.
  • My valuation analysis shows over 27% upside potential, with AMD trading at lower multiples and expected to outperform EPS estimates in the coming quarters.
  • I'm thinking of increasing my current position in AMD amid the rising negativity regarding its future prospects.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

AMD Ryzen 9 AM5 on top of a maze of orange energy board circuits, orthographic view, 3D rendering

Javier Lizarazo Guerra

My Thesis Update

When I started covering Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) back in March 2024, I thought that the stock's rally at the time wasn't looking sustainable. That was because I thought that

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
6.96K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News