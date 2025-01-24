How I Am Using SCHD To Plan For My Early Retirement

Summary

  • I discuss my use of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ for planning early retirement, weighing the merits of total returns versus dividend yields.
  • Historical data shows dividend stocks like those in the SCHD ETF typically underperform the broader market, but I argue the trade-off is worth it for income reliability.
  • My goal is to increase my dividend stock exposure to 50% of my portfolio to cover half my living expenses, accepting lower total returns for income stability.
  • With retirement planned in 5–10 years, I'm currently at 15% dividend stock allocation, using SCHD as a core holding while dollar-cost averaging into it.
  • While SCHD offers a unique strategy, it's not without risks, especially in market downturns where dividends might be cut. I recommend tailored investment strategies and caution against one-size-fits-all approaches.

In this article, I present my personal journey into dividend investing, and how I am using the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (

