How I Am Using SCHD To Plan For My Early Retirement
Summary
- I discuss my use of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ for planning early retirement, weighing the merits of total returns versus dividend yields.
- Historical data shows dividend stocks like those in the SCHD ETF typically underperform the broader market, but I argue the trade-off is worth it for income reliability.
- My goal is to increase my dividend stock exposure to 50% of my portfolio to cover half my living expenses, accepting lower total returns for income stability.
- With retirement planned in 5–10 years, I'm currently at 15% dividend stock allocation, using SCHD as a core holding while dollar-cost averaging into it.
- While SCHD offers a unique strategy, it's not without risks, especially in market downturns where dividends might be cut. I recommend tailored investment strategies and caution against one-size-fits-all approaches.
